(NewsNation) — Alcohol, tobacco, and now whipped cream are illegal for purchase if you’re under the age of 21 in New York. The 2021 law is now being enforced, the Albany Times Union reports.

While whipped cream is unharmful in proper culinary use, teenagers have caught on to the nitrous oxide gas located in the chargers of the whipped cream. The gas can produce a high when inhaled.

There’s even a name for the recreational use of the drug — “whippets.”

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration factsheet, inhalants such as whippets can cause “damage to the parts of the brain that control thinking, moving, vision, and hearing,” which one in five young people have used by the time they reach the eighth grade.

It’s a big reason why New York Sen. Joseph Addabbo, D-Queens, sponsored the legislation last year.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use, but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo said in a statement last year.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth,” he said.

The reason it’s just now being enforced in 2021, however, is due to “some sort of reporting mechanism that just didn’t go the way it was supposed to,” Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, said to the Times Union.

“We had been tracking the bill last year, and when I looked in the bill tracking file, there is just no indication that it was signed,” he said.

Retailers caught selling the canned good to minors face a $250 fine for the first offense, and $500 if caught a second time.