(NewsNation) — John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York is closed on Friday because of electrical issues, the airport said in a tweet.

The Port Authority is continuing to work with the terminal’s operator to return flight operations back to normal, according to JFK.

“Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport,” the tweet said.

JFK Airport initially tweeted Thursday that a “power disruption” caused terminal changes for departures and arrivals, NBC New York reported.

An electrical panel failure started a small fire that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said was quickly extinguished.

International travel chaos ensued, though, as thousands of flights were disrupted. Airlines worked to rebook flights Thursday, and some airlines even had to resort to writing flight status updates by hand on whiteboards, NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 said.

Some flights scheduled to arrive at JFK were diverted to other airports on the East Coast, the airport’s website showed, according to Reuters.

Representatives for the Port Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters and NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 contributed to this story.