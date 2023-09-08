Mansion to be auctioned to highest bidder ‘regardless of price’

Close-up of for sale rider on real estate sign post in front yard of house

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NewsNation) — A mansion in the heart of Saratoga Springs, New York, will be auctioned to the highest bidder Friday “regardless of price,” according to a Business Wire press release.

The property, which is the most expensive in the upstate New York town, was initially listed for $17.9 million in 2022.

The property includes a guest cottage, pool house, security guard post and more than 20,000 square feet of living space. There are six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

Platinum Luxury Auctions was hired by the homeowner and co-builder, Michele Riggi, “who has long been one of the city’s most prominent philanthropists and socialites,” according to Business Wire.

“Creating and enjoying Palazzo Riggi (the property’s nickname) has been a truly wonderful experience. It’s been both a loving home for our family and a venue wherein we’ve celebrated so many of life’s milestones and supported so many good causes,” Riggi said in the release.

“While it’s never easy moving on from such a special place, I’m excited to welcome a new owner on September 8th!”