New York to offer 1 million N95 masks amid wildfire smoke

An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering cities of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(NewsNation) — The state of New York is making available 1 million N95 masks for residents to protect themselves from wildfire smoke that is blanketing the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a news release that 400,000 of the masks will be distributed at state-owned facilities in New York City, including at public transit stations, state parks and the Javits Center.

The other 600,000 will be given to local governments across the state for distribution.

Wildfires have been raging in Canada, sending smoke south along the eastern portion of the United States and worsening air quality conditions.

The smoke forced the postponement of Major League Baseball and WNBA games Wednesday night, and Hochul is urging schools to cancel outdoor activities. New Yorkers are also encouraged to limit time outdoors.

“Every part of New York State has experienced unhealthy air quality in the last 24 hours as a result of Canadian wildfires, and our number one priority right now is keeping New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in the news release. “Prolonged exposure to this harmful air will cause negative health impacts, which is why we’re making high-quality masks available at high-traffic areas across New York. I am encouraging everyone in impacted regions across the state to stay indoors and reduce your exposure to this harmful smoke until air quality improves.”

Masks will be made available at the following locations:

Grand Central Terminal

Penn Station

Fulton Center

Jamaica Station

Main Concourse of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Harlem

Roberto Clemente State Park, Bronx

The smoky conditions are especially dangerous for vulnerable population with medical conditions such as asthma and/or heart disease.