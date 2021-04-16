New York proms and balls can take place with strict COVID-19 guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WPIX) — Things are slowly getting back to normal, and a lot of high schoolers are probably thinking about prom.

Unlike last year, when many aspects of regular life were still restricted, New York students can have a special end-of-year celebration with their friends.

New York State recently released guidelines for those looking to participate in a prom or ball. They can happen, effective June 1, but there are limitations.