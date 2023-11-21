New York residents say quality of life is on the decline: Poll

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: People walk along Canal Street in Manhattan a day after a major police seizure of counterfeit goods in the area on November 29, 2022 in New York City. Police confiscated counterfeit bags, sneakers, watches and other items with an estimated street value of more than $10 million. Over the past months, dozens of vendors had gathered along Canal and Broadway selling their goods to both tourists and locals, often undercutting local business owners. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New York residents say the quality of life in the state has deteriorated in the past year, and according to a new poll, the state’s government is taking a favorability hit.

A Marist poll found 59% of New York residents think the quality of life in the Empire State has gotten worse in the past year, while 30% say it has stayed the same, and 11% say it has gotten better.

On party lines, 46% of Democrats, 78% of Republicans and 67% of nonenrolled voters report a decline in New York’s quality of life.

Only 41% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s job performance, a sharp decline in confidence from 2021 when Hochul enjoyed a 49% job approval rating.

The poll found that New Yorkers are nearly twice as likely to strongly disapprove (26%) of Hochul’s job performance as they are to strongly approve (15%).

Meanwhile, facing multiple charges including theft of public funds, identity theft and wire fraud, Republican New York Rep. George Santos is being called on to resign from Congress.

Seventy-five percent of New Yorkers, including 83% of Long Island residents, think Santos should resign, according to the poll.

“There’s no good news for New York’s major officials,” said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “Governor Hochul’s standing has deteriorated in the state, Mayor Adams faces a more negative constituency and Representative Santos has hit rock bottom.”