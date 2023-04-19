New York bans use of Native American mascots at schools

A sign marking the entrance to Syosset High School is New York is shown. (WPIX)

(NewsNation) — Schools in the state of New York will soon be prohibited from using Native American mascots following a ruling from state education leaders.

The New York Board of Regents, which oversees state education policy, voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the use of indigenous names, mascots and imagery, NewsNation affiliate WPIX-TV reported. The decision will affect nearly 60 schools across the state.

The change goes into effect after the 2024-2025 school year, but schools that currently have Native American mascots will have to commit by the end of this academic year to making the change. Schools that don’t comply with the rule risk losing state aid.

In making its decision, the board said the state education department has “consistently opposed” the use of indigenous mascots, citing a memorandum authored by then-Education Commissioner Richard Mills in 2001. He stated in part that, “there is a state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child.”

The board also said the use of Native American mascots could run afoul of a state law that prohibits the creation of a hostile environment in schools.

The rule creates exceptions for federally or state-recognized tribes that use mascots themselves or give permission to nontribal schools to use Native American names and imagery.

Some schools in New York have already voluntarily retired the use of Native American mascots, which the board noted in making its decision.

It means schools will be prohibited from using names such as Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Braves, among others.

In the New York City metro area, the schools whose mascots are earmarked for change are:

Amityville (Suffolk County)

Brentwood (Suffolk County)

East Islip (Suffolk County)

Liberty (Sullivan County)

Mahopac (Putnam County)

Manhasset (Nassau County)

Sewanhaka (Nassau County)

Syosset (Nassau County)

Wantaugh (Nassau County)

Wappingers (Putnam County)

Wyandanch (Suffolk County)

The ruling comes amid a broader, yearslong push for the end of tribal names as mascots. The National Congress of American Indians, a Native American activist organization, has called for years for those schools to change their mascot names.

Most recently, in professional sports the Washington Commanders of the National Football League changed their name from the Redskins, while the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball ditched the Indians nickname.

Other teams have resisted calls to do the same, including the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and MLB’s Atlanta Braves. Both teams’ fans also regularly perform a chant at games known as the “Tomahawk Chop,” which has been deemed by some as racist.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX-TV contributed to this report.