2,500 abuse lawsuits filed under NY law offering one-year window

(NewsNation) — In the wake of the closure of the year-long window provided by the New York State Adult Survivors Act, over 2500 abuse lawsuits have flooded the legal system.

In the past three days, actor Jamie Foxx, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and musicians Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Axl Rose were accused of sexual assault.

Trial attorney and legal analyst Misty Marris explained that the expiration of the statute meant the closure of the window for survivors to file claims, extinguishing the statute of limitations.

“So oftentimes, you do see a whole barrage of cases coming in right at that filing deadline because otherwise, they would lose their right to bring a suit.”

The Adult Survivors Act allowed survivors to bring forward cases that would otherwise be time-barred due to the statute of limitations, which typically ranges from three to six years depending on the nature of the claim.

Explaining the timing of the influx of cases, Marris noted, “We’re talking about cases that date back 30-plus years. And this statute allowed for those cases to be brought, despite the fact they would normally be time-barred, but only for a one-year period of time. So that’s why we’re seeing so many come in, just as that deadline was about to expire.”

When asked why survivors waited so long to come forward, especially considering the age of many of the cases, Marris responded, “There’s many, many reasons why people don’t come forward when they are victims.”

As a New York lawyer familiar with the Adult Survivors Act, Marris drew parallels to the Child Victims Act, which provided a similar opportunity for victims under the age of 18. She explained that both pieces of legislation aimed to address the challenges victims face when coming forward, citing studies on the subject.

The surge in lawsuits and the questions surrounding the delayed reporting are expected to be central focuses in the upcoming legal battles.

Legal experts anticipate testimony from specialists shedding light on the psychological and legal barriers survivors face, contributing to the decades-long delay in seeking justice.