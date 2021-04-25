New York woman charged with killing her twin babies

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her twin babies.

The Queens district attorney’s office on Saturday announced charges against 23-year-old Danezja Kilpatrick. She faces two counts of murder in addition to a weapons charge and an endangerment charge.

Kilpatrick was arraigned Saturday morning and is scheduled to return to court on May 21.

The bodies of the six-week-old boy and girl were found Thursday in a fifth-floor apartment in the Woodside neighborhood by police conducting a wellness check.

According to the district attorney’s office, the boy, named Dallis, was found in a bassinet with a knife protruding from his neck. The girl, named Dakota, was found in a plastic garbage bag under a kitchen sink.

“This is a tragic, heart-wrenching case,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This should have been a joyous time for this family, instead the babies’ relatives are mourning their deaths and the sad fact that the one person who should have been their protector and loving caregiver allegedly killed them.”

A phone message was left Saturday with an attorney representing Kilpatrick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.