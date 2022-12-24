New York’s Buffalo airport closed until Monday morning

NFTA Transit Police, Buffalo Airport Fire, and Airfield teams have been working to help stranded motorists and reportedly provide shelter for around 60 people at the facility, officials say.(WIVB)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York will remain closed through 11 a.m. Monday due to high winds and low visibility, per an announcement from the Kelly Khatib of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA).

NFTA Transit Police, Buffalo Airport Fire, and Airfield teams have been working to help stranded motorists and reportedly provide shelter for around 60 people.

Airport officials also said there are multiple cars stranded in the area near the airport, and urged the public to abide by the driving ban.

More updates from the NFTA are available at the organization’s official site.