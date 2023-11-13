Newark Liberty International Airport has most flight cancellations in US: study

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Newark Liberty International Airport experiences the most flight cancellations of any airport in the United States, according to a study from insurance agency InsureMyTrip.

Nearly 4% of flights were canceled at Newark this year, the study found. LaGuardia Airport didn’t fare much better, with 3% of flights scrapped. John F. Kennedy International Airport had just under 3% of its flights canceled.

If you think traveling upstate will help, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport had 2% of its flights canceled.

Experts said most airlines will rebook passengers on the next available flight.