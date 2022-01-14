PASSAIC CITY, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — A six-alarm chemical fire in New Jersey has public officials urging residents to seal their homes as a vast blaze and smoke plume rage about 10 miles northwest of the Hudson River.

“This is an extremely serious fire because it is still being assessed in terms of the chemicals,” Passaic City Mayor Hector C. Lora said on Facebook Live. “We are asking all residents to stay as far away from the area as possible.”

Passaic sits 10 miles north of Newark and 15 miles west of Manhattan.

“We are extremely concerned for the health and safety of those in the area,” Lora said.

The exact point of origin and cause of the fire have not been confirmed. Lora said in a separate Facebook Live firefighters are battling chlorine.

Chlorine is not combustible on its own, but can make a fire more intense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A fire with chlorine can also “produce irritating, corrosive, and/or toxic gases.”

Twitter user @Ameer shared video of the fire and its spread with NewsNation that shows the scope of its impact as the smoke expands out of frame.

UPDATE: loud bangs explosion like pic.twitter.com/zQZxB9lbaQ — Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh (@Ameer) January 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.