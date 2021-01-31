NJ declares state of emergency, suspends transit service ahead of expected snow

Barry James digs out his car, as well as his daughter’s car, before trying to get to work in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — Heavy snow falling at an inch to 3 inches an hour was forecast for Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, with a foot to 18 inches of snow.

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. State offices will be closed on Monday.

BREAKING: In preparation for the expected winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 7:00 PM tonight.



State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.

In addition, New Jersey Transit tweeted buses and rail service will temporarily be suspended systemwide Monday.

The winter storm forced the closure of several New York City programs and operations.

City-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. Appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended for Monday and Tuesday, and the city’s Open Streets program is canceled for Monday. Parking meters will be in effect on Monday.

The Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, which means outdoor dining on city roadways is suspended on Monday.

New York City’s public school buildings are also closed on Monday, de Blasio said. Students will pivot to remote learning instead.

New Yorkers should expect moderate to heavy snow throughout Sunday night and into Monday. The winter storm will bring more snow to the area on Tuesday before tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

Dangerous, gusty winds and blizzard-like conditions could cause power outages and create dangerous travel conditions.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.