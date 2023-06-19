NY couple: Living apart ‘secret to our happiness’

(NewsNation) — One New York couple claims the secret to their happy marriage is living apart.

As her second wedding anniversary approaches, 43-year-old Bianca Turetsky says she has no plans to move in with her husband, Dr. Peter Bach.

The two tied the knot in September 2021 and have been together for six years altogether.

Turetsky has a cat named Cleo, who she loves very much, but her husband and his teenage son are both severely allergic to cats. So, the two initially decided not to move in with each other.

Logistically, moving in together would be a challenge, she said.

“But it ended up being a blessing in disguise because we were able to pump the brakes for a moment and just ask ourselves what would actually make us happy in this marriage,” Turetsky said.

They both agreed that they didn’t have to follow the script that had been written for hundreds of years before, she explained.

“Both of us are very independent people. We love having our own space,” Turetsky said. “We love being together, but it was just exciting to be able to write our own chapter.”

But it’s not like the two are just a couple of minutes from each other, Turetsky lives almost 40 minutes from her husband’s place.

She said they don’t have any rules they follow, but one of the exciting things about their relationship is the time they spend together is really quality time because they have to be deliberate about their time together.

“Every dinner still feels like a date six years in,” Turetsky said.

The couple does spend several nights of the week together in each other’s homes, but Turetsky said she’s the one who does most of the commuting.