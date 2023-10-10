NYC Animal Care Centers not accepting dogs due to overcrowding

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Animal Care Centers of NYC are no longer accepting dog surrenders because of overcrowding at its facilities.

“We need to suspend dog intakes to focus on caring for the animals already in the shelter and finding them forever homes or placement,” the organization said on its website.

The nonprofit organization will still accept dogs that need emergency medical attention or if they pose a public safety risk. People were urged to care for strays that are in good health and to adopt or foster a dog.

Animal Care Centers of NYC is looking into solutions to resume dog intakes as soon as possible.