NYC food pantry says it’s empty: ‘It’s the first time in 10 years no food’

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Leaders of a nonprofit that feeds hundreds of families in New York’s Bronx said their shelves are bare and they recently had to turn families away.

The Albanian American Open Hand Association helps people every day. On Monday, there was a special Three Kings Day celebration. Usually, there would be a food distribution, but not this year; the shelves are bare. They need support for the new year.

Alexander Nilaj, the Albanian American Open Hand Association president, said turning people away broke his heart.

“It’s very sad. It’s the first time in 10 years no food,” Nilaj said.

He said food insecurity is at an all-time high, and his nonprofit can’t keep up. Nilaj said pantry lines have doubled recently. He said hundreds of people have come to rely on this food distribution on Lydig Avenue twice a week.

Last year, Nilaj contacted PIX11 News to help fix one of his delivery vans. Michael Trinagel, the owner of Personal Touch Auto Body on Boston Road, fixed it after seeing the story on PIX11 News.

Then another viewer reached out — the owner of East End Group, James Funfgeld. He saw the story and gave them a new van.

Now, they have two vans to help deliver food to neighbors in need. But currently, there is no food to deliver.

Community Advocate Booby Brooks said she is hoping for some last-minute help.

“In a marginalized community like this, if there’s no food given out, many people are going starve,” Brooks said.

Joanna Flores, with community relations from Anthem, said losing the food source would be a massive loss for the neighborhood.

“This was deve staying for this community the fact that six hundred people had to turn away next week,” Flores said.

”We need food donations, and we need help,” Brooks said.