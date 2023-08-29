MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX1) — A man who was allegedly choking his dog in the Bronx brutally beat a good Samaritan with a baseball bat for trying to intervene, police said on Tuesday.

Rubin Bartley, 34, allegedly attacked the man outside of East 135th Street and Third Avenue in Mott Haven at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD. Authorities said the victim was holding a bat when he confronted Bartley about how he was treating the dog when the suspect grabbed it and repeatedly hit the good Samaritan in the body. It was unclear why the victim was holding a bat.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with trauma to the face and head, police said.

Animal Control has Bartley’s dog, a Doberman mix, police said. The pooch is expected to be OK.

Bartley, a Brooklyn resident, was charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday.