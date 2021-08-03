NYC mandates COVID vaccine proof to enter indoor restaurants, venues, gyms

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 30: A city-operated mobile pharmacy advertises the COVID-19 vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in New York City. Due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city will require all city workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 and the city will now pay any individual $100 to get the shot. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Vaccines will be required for many indoor activities starting Aug. 16 in New York City, marking the first time a city-wide vaccine mandate has been issued in the U.S.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the move as part of the city’s initiative to get as many residents vaccinated as possible. He called the new pass “the Key to NYC.”

The new requirement applies to indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues. The policy, which de Blasio hailed as a first in the nation, will be phased out over the coming weeks and will be enforced starting Sept. 13.

“This is crucial because we know it will encourage a lot more vaccinations,” de Blasio said. “If we’re going to stop the delta variant, the time is now.”

To gain entry to these establishments, New Yorkers will have to either present their paper COVID-19 vaccination card, the state-run Excelsior Pass or the city’s vaccine passport app.

5 million New York City residents, about 66% of adults, are fully vaccinated, according to official data.

The mayor also credited private businesses that have mandated or heavily incentivized vaccines.

“…Dining, fitness, performances, where you see leaders in the private sector already saying clearly, ‘Vaccinations are the answer. We need these strong, clear mandates,'” de Blasio added.

The restriction is de Blasio’s latest attempt to curb a startling spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant. De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done.

De Blasio said Monday he was making “a strong recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city’s “overwhelming strategic thrust” remained getting more people vaccinated.

The mayor announced last week that city employees would be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or to face weekly testing, and he has offered a $100 incentive for city residents who get inoculated.

On Monday, the U.S. reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a surge by the delta variant that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting renewed pandemic regulations around the country.

