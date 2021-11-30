NYC mayor-elect travels to Ghana to pray despite omicron fears

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams traveled to Ghana Monday despite omicron variant fears.
Adams said the trip is a “spiritual journey.” He will use the time abroad to pray as he prepares for his new role.
Despite concerns over the new variant, Adams says that he is not afraid. The retired New York Police Departmet captain is fully vaccinated and has a booster shot.
The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa but has spread to more than 10 countries. The variant has yet to reach the United States.
His spokesperson, Evan Thies, said the incoming New York mayor will return from his “family trip” to Ghana on Dec. 8. The news was first reported by the New York Post,
Adams will take office on Jan. 1 as the second Black mayor of the city.
Latest News
- At least 4 injured in shooting at Michigan high school, suspect in custody: Sheriff
- Ex-Trump chief of staff agrees to cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
- Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania
- Arizona State University groups want Kyle Rittenhouse barred from school
- Woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart awarded $2.1 million