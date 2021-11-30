NYC mayor-elect travels to Ghana to pray despite omicron fears

Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams smiles as participants gather for a march through the financial district during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and travel up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes, which has hosted parades honoring world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams traveled to Ghana Monday despite omicron variant fears.

Adams said the trip is a “spiritual journey.” He will use the time abroad to pray as he prepares for his new role.

Despite concerns over the new variant, Adams says that he is not afraid. The retired New York Police Departmet captain is fully vaccinated and has a booster shot.

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa but has spread to more than 10 countries. The variant has yet to reach the United States.

His spokesperson, Evan Thies, said the incoming New York mayor will return from his “family trip” to Ghana on Dec. 8. The news was first reported by the New York Post,

Adams will take office on Jan. 1 as the second Black mayor of the city.