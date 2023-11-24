NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being sued over an alleged sexual assault that took place decades ago.

The lawsuit alleges that the assault occurred when both the plaintiff and Adams were working for the city in 1993.

The accusation was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which established a one-year window for complaints that expired this week.

The New York state court summons that was filed against the mayor noted that “the nature of this action is sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

For his part, Adams denies the allegations.

“The mayor does not know who this person is, if they ever met he does not recall it but he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim,” a spokesperson for the mayor said.