Migrants refusing to leave Manhattan hotel for new shelter

(NewsNation) — Some migrants in New York City are resisting an effort by the mayor to relocate them out of a hotel and into a shelter, instead opting to sleep on the sidewalk.

Mr. Labrador, who declined to give his first name, is among the 1,000 mostly male migrants who have been staying at the Watson Hotel for weeks. He came to America 10 months ago from Venezuela and was staying at an apartment he could not afford in Brooklyn.

He came to the Watson when he heard it was a housing option.

“We just want to have a job to work good and have a good life,” Labrador said.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams announced the city plans to move groups of asylum-seekers from the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The hotel will then be repurposed for migrant families with children.

Many are refusing to go to the shelter, calling the new accommodations inhumane. They’ve shared videos that show side-by-side cots and claim there are only four bathrooms for all 1,000 of them. They also report say the building lacks heat and water.

“The conditions are so bad we have to cross the street to take a shower,” Labrador said. “We need to come back to our beds, which are all together like a jail.”

The mayor’s office says the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is heated and they rebut the claims about bathrooms, saying there are over 85 of them.

More than 42,000 asylum-seekers have arrived in New York City since last spring, and the mayor’s office says the city has surpassed its moral obligations to provide shelter, food, health care and other services. They say the facilities at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will provide the same services as every other humanitarian relief center in the city.

Migrants are now camping outside the hotel and will be allowed to stay through at least Tuesday morning, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported. City workers have been able to persuade migrants to at least clear a path on the sidewalk.