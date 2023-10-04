NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and parts of New Jersey are sinking, according to research from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Data from the lab shows most areas are sinking around one-tenth of an inch every two years. Sites built on old landfills are shifting at an even faster rate, according to researchers.

Among those sites are Arthur Ashe Stadium, a runway at LaGuardia Airport, and parts of Route 78 and Route 440 in New Jersey.

Reasons cited in the study include the resettling of land previously shifted by now-melted glaciers and the mass removal of water from underground aquifers.