NYC officials say 24-hour street cameras are working

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18: A sign warns pedestrians at an intersection on Broadway that is one of the deadliest intersections in Manhattan on February 18, 2014 in New York City. Following a surge in traffic related fatalities and injuries in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled more details about his ÒVision ZeroÓ initiative. As part of the 63 point plan to make the streets safer, Mayor de Blasio will be increasing enforcement against speeding, expanding the use of speed and red light enforcement cameras and trying to reduce the citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph. Eleven New Yorkers were killed in traffic accidents in the first two weeks of 2014. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Data released by New York City officials shows speed cameras in school zones are working on cutting down dangerous driving. That said, it hasn’t gained unanimous support in the Big Apple.

For years, the city of New York has operated speed cameras in school zones that are intended to help keep kids and others safe during business hours.

On Aug. 1 of last year, the city’s 2,000 cameras in 750 school zones began operating 24/7, looking to improve safety in these areas.

Last month, the city announced in a press release that it had seen 25% fewer traffic fatalities in speed camera zones during the expanded hours.

It also recorded sharp drops in speeding, with some areas of the city seeing bigger drops than others. Houston Street in Manhattan, for instance, saw a 96% reduction in speeding, while Bruckner Boulevard saw a 68% reduction.

Overall, the city recorded a 30% reduction in speed camera violations across the different zones.

“One year ago we launched 24/7 speed camera enforcement, and the results are in: the program has reduced speeding, decreased the number of injuries, and made our streets safer,” said Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement. “Speeding happens most often on nights and weekends, and expanded enforcement has been a highly effective tool to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The cameras have their critics, though, who point to the fines and fees as excessive. In the five months since the deployment of the 24/7 cameras, they brought in about $100 million.

Author David Simon, the famed creator of the TV series “The Wire,” was one of those who was ticketed by the cameras.

“What sort of off-brand city sends me a $50 camera ticket for speeding in a school zone for racing at 36 mph in a 25 zone at — wait for it — 5:40 a.m. in total darkness on a morning in — wait for it — mid-July?” Simon wrote on X.

While the statistics suggest that the cameras may be helping reduce speeding, it should be noted that there has been no academic study of the cameras, meaning other unknown factors may be involved in the reduction in dangerous driving.

The speed camera expansion was made possible by a change to state law. Until 2022, the city was barred from operating the cameras 24/7, but a legislative change freed the city to operate the cameras whenever it wanted.

“I’m thankful that my bill enabling this change was signed into law as it has had a dramatic impact on street safety,” said Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick, one of the state lawmakers who helped change the law. “Motorists are getting the message that speed kills and that reckless driving will not be tolerated in New York City.”

An inquiry to the city about the cost of the expanded hours for the speed cameras was not answered by time of publication.