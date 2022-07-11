NYC releases PSA on what to do in event of nuclear attack

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The city of New York released a video Monday instructing residents via YouTube on what they should do in the event of a nuclear attack.

The short public service announcement, or PSA, produced by the New York City Emergency Management Department, said that while the “likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low,” they want New Yorkers to have a plan.

The PSA offers only three short bits of advice:

Get inside

Stay inside

Stay tuned

It also advises residents to move to the center of their building if a basement is not available for shelter.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” said a news release from NYC Emergency Management that accompanied the video.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Planning Guidance for Response to a Nuclear Detonation” offers more specifics.

“Everyone inside the Dangerous Radiation Zone (DRZ) should seek immediate shelter. Even beyond the DRZ, sheltering may be warranted to minimize acute radiation exposure to the population and minimize cancer risk. Until the magnitude and direction of fallout is established, those not involved in response efforts within 50 miles of a nuclear detonation should seek adequate shelter.”

The DRZ, according to FEMA, is characterized by radiation levels of 10 R/hr and above and the potential for acute radiation injury.

The DRZ could potentially extend tens of miles downwind, but the zone will begin to shrink within a few hours due to radiation decay.