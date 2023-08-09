NYC teacher accused of sending sexual texts to 16-year-old student

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A New York City teacher is accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a 16-year-old student last month, police said Wednesday.

Shahiem Willis, 25, and the boy allegedly exchanged texts between July 19 and July 20, according to the NYPD. Police sources said Willis used to work at the same Queens school as the student.

Willis, an English Language Arts teacher, was arrested Tuesday and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police and public employment records.

It was unclear if Willis was still teaching. The Department of Education could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The NYPD investigation is ongoing.