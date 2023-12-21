Teens are scamming victims of thousands of dollars using mobile apps: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Apps like Venmo and Zelle make sending and receiving money easier than ever, but they can also be used to scam unsuspecting people who think they’re donating to charity out of thousands of dollars.

In New York City, police say these scammers are often teens.

The NYPD on Wednesday showed NewsNation affiliate PIX11 surveillance video that they say captured several teens plotting their next move near Bryant Park in Midtown. Police say the teens tell unsuspecting victims they are raising money for their basketball team and ask for a donation.

“It’s under the guise of a basketball team. We did our research, there is no team,” Sgt. Matt Doherty said. “They are asking for a donation for New Jerseys, a trip fundraiser — whatever it may be.”

But police say there is no team raising money. The teens tell victims their school accepts Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, according to investigators. The teens then ask victims for their cellphone to put in their school’s information on the app.

“The victim, unsuspecting because it’s a pretty unique crime, will open their phone and willingly give over their cellphone to one of the kids,” Doherty said.

While distracted, police say the teens empty the victim’s account.

“One suspect will transfer upwards of $5,000 from the victim’s Venmo account,” Doherty added.

The NYPD is working around the clock to stop the teens. NYPD officials say you should never give your phone to a stranger.

A Venmo spokesperson provided the following statement regarding the NYPD’s investigations.