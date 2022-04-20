FOREST HILLS, Queens (WPIX) – Police are continuing to search for the killer of a Queens mom who was found dead in a duffel bag after being stabbed 58 times, with the New York Police Department saying it might have been someone she knew.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two teenage boys, was found not too far from her home Saturday morning by a man walking his dog.

Police told NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 they are looking for several possible suspects, including one person who worked for the family and knew where they kept their spare key. Investigators believe Gaal knew the killer because there were no signs of forced entry into her home.

WPIX obtained surveillance video too disturbing to share of a man dragging the duffel bag. No arrests have been made.

Sources said they believe Gaal was going out to see a show Friday night.

After the show, police said, Gaal spent 45 minutes waiting at a bar for someone who never showed up before returning home, where she was stabbed in her basement.

The suspect allegedly sent a message to Gaal’s husband after her death, according to police sources, accusing Gaal of sending him to jail years ago and threatening to kill the entire family if he called the police.

Gaal’s husband is cooperating with the investigators and turned his phone over to police.

Investigators are now offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Crime Stoppers online, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).