(NewsNation) — A New York City police squad car hit multiple pedestrians Wednesday when it jumped a curb while responding to an emergency call.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX reports that eight pedestrians and two officers were injured in the accident that occurred around 3 p.m. near Hoe and Westchester avenues in the Bronx. All 10 were taken to a hospital.

It’s believed the squad car was either cut off or struck by another vehicle, forcing it off the road, the New York Post reported.