ST. ALBANS, Queens (WPIX) — Police launched an investigation Sunday after discovering a decomposing body sitting in a parked car along a Queens street, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. after a 911 call reporting an unconscious person inside a vehicle on Merrick Boulevard, near the corner of Farmers Boulevard, police said.

Upon arrival, cops found an unidentified decomposed body inside a Chevrolet Impala at the location, authorities said.

EMS responded and officially confirmed the individual dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the person’s cause of death, police said.

The NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.