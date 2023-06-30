NYPD homicide commander retires after four decades on the force

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York’s Finest gathered in the Bronx to honor one of their own on Thursday.

Police officers gave Lt. William Sean O’Toole a heroic sendoff on his final day on the job after more than four decades with the NYPD.

O’Toole joined the force in 1981. He had been the commanding officer of the Bronx Homicide Squad since 1999.

O’Toole played a key role in many major cases, including investigating the deadly arson fire at the Happy Land social club in 1990, which left 87 people dead. O’Toole’s work also led to the arrests of gang members convicted in the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in 2018.

O’Toole was known for helping to raise money to help victims of crime and their families.