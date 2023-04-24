CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people stole marijuana from an illegal weed dispensary in New York City Saturday, police said.

A man and woman robbed the smoke shop at 317 10th Ave., between 28th and 29th streets in Chelsea, at around 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When the suspects could not initially run out of the store because of a self-locking door, one of the perpetrators shoved a 24-year-old worker and stole more products, police said.

The duo was then able to get out of the shop and was last seen walking on 10th Avenue, police said. The worker was not injured.

The NYPD said the male suspect is approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black and fading neon green hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black pants with white stripes, and black and white sneakers.

The woman was described as about 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 135 pounds, and with long green hair and numerous earrings. She was last seen wearing a black cropped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).