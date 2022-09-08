NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The New York Police Department managed to keep shootings and murders down this summer; however, other major crimes are up and the police commissioner says they still have a lot of work to do, and “hope” is not a strategy.

NYPD crime statistics show spikes in almost every category of major crime except murders and rapes in June, July and August, compared with last year.

City-wide shooting incidents were down by 30% during the summer months, and murders are down 54% compared to a year ago, according to newly released NYPD data.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, it was a cruel summer, with no break from the bloodshed over the Labor Day weekend, leaving more than 30 people shot and nine dead.

In Chicago, armed robberies and carjackings made it a hot, violent summer. But the Chicago Police Department says shootings were down close to 19% percent during the summer.

In August, NYPD officers seized 405 illegal guns, and so far this year, officers have removed close to 5,000 illegal guns from city streets.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell pinned the decrease on concentrated efforts to tamp down violent crime in the summer, including stepped-up gun arrests.

“We saw the rapid proliferation of illegal guns on our streets; we targeted the people brazen enough to carry and use them,” said Sewell.

The NYPD says city-wide shootings were down 30% during the summer months. Murders are down 54% compared to a year ago. The department’s summer crime prevention strategy was two-fold — partner with community groups to promote anti-violence and increase patrols in hot spots across the city.

Yet, other major crimes are up compared to this time last year — grand larceny spiked 35%, robbery rose 38% and burglary went up 31%.

“All of our public safety efforts are coordinated, decisive, and focused on the singular aim of making our communities safer,” Sewell said.

The NYPD says more needs to be done to address bail reform because many of the people they’re arresting are being released by judges and they end up becoming repeat offenders.