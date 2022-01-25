Second NYPD officer shot in Harlem dies of injuries

This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, left, and Jason Rivera. The two officers were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — The second New York City police officer shot in a Harlem apartment last week succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, the department announced on social media.

After spending days in the hospital with grave injuries and reportedly undergoing at least one surgery to alleviate swelling on his brain, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died according to Keechant Sewel, Police Commissioner of the City of New York.

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” the Commissioner tweeted.

Mora, 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera, and rookie Officer Sumit Sulan responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday at a Harlem apartment where officials say 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil opened fire.

Rivera, who was also injured in the gunfire, died Friday. Officials say Sulan, who was shadowing Rivera and Mora, shot and injured McNeil in the head and arm when McNeil allegedly tried to flee. The suspect succumbed to his wounds Monday afternoon.

Mora entered the police academy in October 2018 and was assigned to Harlem’s 32nd precinct in November 2019. He made 33 arrests, police records show.