NYPD officers rescue 21 kittens from freezing car

More than 20 kittens were rescued from a freezing car on the Upper East Side on Nov. 25, 2023. (credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Officers saved 21 kittens left in a freezing van on Saturday morning, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 5 a.m. and found a parked Chrysler Pacifica located on East 63rd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side. An Emergency Services Unit was able to get into the locked vehicle and discovered nearly two dozen kittens inside, officials said.

The little furballs were transported to Animal Care Centers of New York City.

“Cold cats left in a car overnight [are] rescued,” the NYPD’s 19th Precinct posted on X. “With freezing temperatures, our cops acted fast, and with the help of our Emergency Services Unit, freed the 21 felines and transported them to @NYACC.”

In a video that accompanied the X post, cats can be heard meowing and one officer calls them “cute.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.

All of the kittens were in good health, officials said.