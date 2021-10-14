Off-duty NYPD officer shoots girlfriend, kills another woman in Brooklyn home

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WPIX) — An off-duty NYPD officer shot and wounded her girlfriend and fatally shot another woman during an apparent domestic incident in a Brooklyn home on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene after several 911 calls and discovered a woman outside who told them she had shot someone inside the home.

Police sources identified the alleged shooter as Officer Yvonne Wu and said she worked out of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn.

She was calm, collected, and “very forthcoming” as she confessed, officials said.

Police officers found two women inside the home: a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest was on the living room floor, and a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso was in the bedroom.

“The whole incident is horrible,” an NYPD official said at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital; the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Police later identified the woman as Jamie Liang. The 23-year-old victim is expected to survive.

It was believed she and Officer Wu had been in a romantic relationship, and that all three women knew each other, authorities said.

Police said the motive was domestic in nature and that the shooting was being treated as a homicide.

31-year-old Wu worked for more than five years on the force. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation in police custody. The officer last worked Tuesday night into the morning and was scheduled to work a patrol shift Wednesday night.

Police recovered a firearm from the home; an NYPD official could not say whether or not it was a service weapon, though ballistics evidence was recovered from the scene, he said.