Off-duty Pentagon officer shoots, kills 2 suspected of breaking into vehicle: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (NewsNation Now) — An off-duty Pentagon protection officer shot and killed two people he suspected of attempting to break into a vehicle and steal it early Wednesday morning, Takoma Park Police said.

Police said in a release the off-duty Force Protection Agency Police Officer engaged the two in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, and when they did not comply with his directions and attempted to flee, he shot them. They were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Officials say the Pentagon Force Protection Agency was notified of the shooting. The Takoma Police Department is investigating, in consulatation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Information regarding whether charges would be filed in the incident or the identities of those involved was not available.