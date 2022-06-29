FILE – Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Some opponents of the decision are feeling despair over the historic rollback of the 1973 case Roe V. Wade legalizing abortion. If a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, they ask, what does it mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years? (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chief of police in Rhode Island’s capital has recommended that a city officer charged with assaulting a woman during an abortion-rights protest should lose his job.

Patrolman Jeann Lugo’s “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional behavior while off duty, has brought discredit to your name and has tarnished the proud reputation of the Providence Police Department,” Col. Hugh Clements, the police chief, wrote in a five-page document outlining the results of an internal investigation released Tuesday.

Lugo, 35, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the confrontation at the State House on Friday. Jennifer Rourke, the chair of the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat, said she was punched in the face at least twice by Lugo.

According to the internal investigation, Lugo struck Rourke on the left side of her face with his right hand, struck her again in the area of her face with his left hand, then walked away. The internal investigation also alleged that Lugo violated department rules and regulations regarding obedience to laws and rules, standard of conduct, courtesy, rules governing conduct, and demeanor.

“Based on the facts and circumstances presented to me, I have lost confidence in your capacity and ability to exercise self-control and to conduct yourself in a civil, respectful and professional manner. Accordingly, I recommend that you be terminated from employment as a Providence police officer,” Clements wrote.

Lugo was running for the GOP nomination for the same seat Rourke is seeking. He ended his campaign the day after the protest, which was held in response to the decision released the same day by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had asserted a constitutional right to abortion.

An email and voicemail were left Wednesday with Daniel Griffin, Lugo’s attorney.

Griffin in a statement to the Providence Journal said he was ”shocked and extremely disappointed.”

“To make this decision so hastily really flies in the face of due process and fair treatment,” he said. “It’s unclear if the State Police has even completed the entirety of its investigation, and yet the City has moved to terminate one of its own police officers — one with an unblemished record — just 72 hours after charges were brought.”

Lugo was been suspended with pay from the police department and is free pending a court hearing scheduled for July 8.

Under the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, Lugo has five days to request a hearing. Griffin said he intends to do so.