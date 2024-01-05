‘Disgusting’: Ohio investigators looking for ‘serial diaper dumper’

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Residents say a “serial diaper dumper” is on the loose in Mantua Township and leaving gross bags of nasty nappies along a three-mile stretch of Chamberlain Road.

“It’s happening once a week. It’s a pretty disgusting situation and pretty unusual,” said Christopher Smith. “I’m not sure why but I sure would like to find out who it is.”

At first it looks like normal littering, but for the past two years, Smith says grocery store bags filled with dirty diapers have been discarded along Chamberlain Road from Mennonite over to Auburn.

On neighborhood social media sites, multiple residents have also reported finding the repugnant deposits and so have neighboring communities.

Smith is hoping the new video which appears to capture the most recent repugnant drop will be the last.

Video cameras captured a white vehicle apparently dropping the poopy garbage bags around 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 1, between Pioneer Trail and Remington Pointe.

“It seems to be a route this person takes on a regular basis,” he said.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and told residents they would be increasing patrols in the area.

Littering is punishable in Ohio by a fine up to $500 and up to six months in jail.

Smith says he understands it’s not the “biggest crime,” but they are hoping law enforcement can identify the culprit and put an end to the foul bundles.

“It’s one thing to see trash on the side of the road, but it is a pretty disgusting sight and you know we live here,” said Smith.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office. Anyone with cameras is also asked to check for any additional surveillance video of the diaper dumper.