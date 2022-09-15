Once an election denier, Senate candidate changes mind

LACONIA, NH – SEPTEMBER 10: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on September 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Bolduc is running against Bruce Fenton and Chuck Morse in the in the upcoming GOP primary. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — After months on the campaign trail claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen and rigged to swing in favor of President Joe Biden, New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc is changing his tune.

Just days after winning a Republican Senate primary, Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, now says he knows the 2020 election was not stolen and Biden was the rightful winner.

In an appearance on Fox News, Bolduc said people “live and learn” when addressing his changed stance on the 2020 election.

“I’ve come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this: The election was not stolen,” Bolduc said on Fox News. “Elections have consequences and, unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country.”

At the beginning of September however, when Bolduc was still hot on the campaign trail, he actually said the complete opposite. He claimed, in an interview with NPR New Hampshire, that he had “done research” that pointed to the election being tainted and rife with fraud.

Bolduc had also previously boasted about signing a letter with other military officers in which they suggested the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, a claim the former president himself has falsely repeated many times.

“I will tell you that I signed a letter with 124 admirals and generals that stipulated, I believed, that the election had fraud and that I concurred with President Trump’s assessment of it. And I do not change my mind on that.” Bolduc said of the letter.

Bolduc will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.