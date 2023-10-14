Overdue book returned 90 years later to New York library

An overdue library book was returned to a New York public library nearly 90 years to the day it was last checked out (Credit: Larchmont Public Library)

LARCHMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — An overdue library book was returned to a New York public library nearly 90 years to the day that it was checked out.

A copy of Joseph Conrad’s 1925 book “Youth and Two Other Stories” was returned to the Larchmont Public Library recently, just a month shy of its 90-year anniversary. The book was due on Oct. 11, 1933.

Joanie Morgan in Virginia discovered the book among her stepfather’s belongings and returned it to the library. Surprisingly, the library only collected $5 as a late fee.

“No matter how long a Larchmont Public Library book is overdue, if it gets returned, the maximum fine is a whopping five bucks,” according to the library.

This was perhaps the longest check-out the Larchmont library had since its opening in 1926, the New York Post reported.

