MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A Pennsylvania man in prison for strangling a newborn baby delivered by a teenager he sexually assaulted was found dead in his cell last week.

State prison authorities say Christopher Kennedy, 42, of Lawrence County, was found unresponsive and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NewsNation local affiliate WKBN reported.

Kennedy was serving an 18- to 36-year sentence for murder after he strangled a baby and put the body in a plastic bag with concrete inside. Kennedy then put the body in a safe.

The baby was discovered after the teen, who was 15 when she gave birth in October 2017, went to the hospital following complications related to the birth.

Kennedy’s official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office, WKBN reported.