Painting worth over $5,000 stolen from Manhattan art gallery: NYPD

Updated:

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A painting by artist Marc Chagall was stolen from a Midtown art gallery late last month, according to the NYPD.

The painting is valued at over $5,000, police said. Three suspects broke into Carlton Fine Arts and took the painting around 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 25, authorities said on Friday.

The suspects fled in a car that was last seen going north on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police described the first suspect as wearing a gray knit hat, black jacket and black pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a multicolored vest and blue jeans and holding a white and red umbrella.

The car was described as a tan or silver 1995 to 1997 Honda Accord with a sunroof and damage to the front passenger door. The driver’s side wheel might be a spare or missing a hubcap.

