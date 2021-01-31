Pearl Harbor survivor Walter Pasiak laid to rest in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE) — A man believed to be the last Pearl Harbor survivor from Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, was laid to rest Saturday.

Walter Pasiak died last Sunday; he was 98.

“I miss him terribly. I miss him so much right now,” said Diane Sica, Pasiak’s niece.

Dozens of people paid their respect and said their last goodbyes to the World War II hero. The Scranton native was just 19-years-old when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

“It’s hard to believe what such a young person at that age went through. You know, he was so young and all the awards, all the medals, stars he got were certainly well deserved,” said Sica.

NewsNation affiliate WBRE spoke with Pasiak during a Pearl Harbor remembrance event in 2018. He said he was leaving the mess hall on Dec. 7, 1941, when he heard the Japanese planes overhead.

“I had breakfast and I was ready to go on duty, but the attack changed plans. I had to go to the display room and get a machine gun and go up on a hill and fire at an aircraft that came over,” Pasiak said.

On Saturday, Pasiak was buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Scranton. Charlie Spano met Pasiak when he was the guest of honor at a Pearl Harbor remembrance wreath ceremony.

“Walter was the last living link to an era that is rapidly closing. People of his generation saved the world from tyranny while passing from the scene and we really need to remember why they did what they did to preserve our freedom, maintain their legacy,” said Spano.

Sica says she is so proud of her uncle.

“If he ever saw all thing going on for him he would never believe it, but he deserves every bit of it. He’s truly a hero and he’s from the greatest generation,” said Sica.

Pasiak’s death came two months after contracting COVID-19.