Pennsylvania boy saves choking sister after learning Heimlich maneuver from TV show

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. (WBRE) — A Pennsylvania second-grader is hailed a hero after he saved his sister’s life using a skill he learned on TV. The 8-year-old was recognized by Heights Terrace Elementary for his heroic act Monday.

Jaxson Dempsey shared the story about how he saved his sister and how he knew what to do. Jaxson loves being a big brother to 20-month-old Layla, he told NewsNation affiliate WBRE.

“My favorite part is you get to take care of her and when you’re bigger and she loves you and she gets to talk. You can give her a bottle,” Jaxson said.

Last Wednesday, he noticed Layla choking on a chicken nugget while their dad was driving and sprang into action.

“It made me feel scared because I thought she was going to die, but then this thing came into my mind. I told my dad to pull over then I started to pat her back,” Jaxson explained.

He leaned her forward and used the heel of his hand to slap her back between her shoulder blades.

“I noticed her face was bright purple and red and she wasn’t really breathing,” Matt Dempsey, Jaxson and Layla’s father, said. “Jaxson sprung into action before I even opened the door.”

In about 30 seconds Jaxson was able to dislodge the nugget.

“I couldn’t believe it. I mean he’s always been a really good big brother, but I never knew he would know what to do with that. Most kids might panic and just start yelling,” Matt said.

Jaxson says he learned the move from watching an episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute, where WWE superstar John Cena teaches kids how to save someone from choking. He remembered Cena’s lesson at that moment and saved his sister’s life.

“I feel like a hero so much in my heart,” Jaxson said.

Jaxson says he thinks all kids should learn how to do the Heimlich.

“If they have a little sister and she’s choking, their parents should teach them how to pat them on the back. And watch the very first episode of The Substitute on Nick,” Jaxson said.

He’s happy his baby sister is okay. And he has a message for Mr. Cena.

“I would say thank you for being on that show and for teaching me how to save someone’s life,” Jaxson said.

NewsNation affiliate WBRE reached out to Cena’s team for his reaction, but have not heard back yet.