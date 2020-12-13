Pennsylvania chefs start food truck business after being laid off during pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of Pennsylvanians found themselves out of work soon after the coronavirus pandemic began. Two chefs who lost their jobs in March are now trying to turn their loss into a new beginning.

Walter Weaver and Josh Bradley had been working together cooking at chain restaurants in State College. Weaver told NewsNation affiliate WTAJ “we were laid off because of Covid, with no answers. It happened that fast.”

With 20 plus years of experience each and not many jobs on the market, they decided to get creative with two grills and their skills. Their food catering service called “Belly Busters” was born, specializing in fresh steak, chicken sandwiches, and burgers. They could be found cooking for events around the region.

“We set up under a 10 x 20 tent, we had a charbroiler flat top, fryers but when there’s bad weather we’re either holding down the tent or you cant work,” Bradley said.

Collecting more equipment and money over a rough summer, they’re now able to purchase a food truck.

“We’re taking a gamble, we’re throwing everything in. We put everything into it and were going to go for it,” Weaver said.

The Belly Busters food truck is expected to hit the road later this month.