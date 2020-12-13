Pennsylvania diner remains open as new restriction orders take place

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced an additional, temporary COVID-19 protective mitigation on Saturday aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. One of those restrictions bans indoor dining, but one diner is among businesses defying the mitigation orders.

“I had a little run to do this morning and I passed here and the lot was full and I came back an hour later and the lot was still full,” said Walter Zlomsowitch, the owner of West Pittston Diner.

Zlomsowitch decided to continue indoor dining and defy the governor’s orders. He calls the new mandate unfair.

“I think adults should have the choice to come out and eat if they want to eat. If you don’t feel safe or comfortable doing that then don’t come out and do that,” Zlomsowitch said.

Zlomsowitch told NewsNation affiliate WBRE he’s also keeping his doors open to support his employees.

“Well, that was pretty much them that wanted to stay open. I got a couple phone calls the first night the governor came out with these new restrictions, and they were concerned that we would have to close.” Walter Zlomsowitch

Zlomsowitch said he isn’t concerned about a possible spread of coronavirus within his diner due to precautions he has put in place.

“They have a COVID cleaner and we use that to clean tables and everything that sits on the tables between every single desk so if you walk in to sit in the diner, before you do we clean that table and everything on it,” Zlomsowitch said.

People stopping by the diner for some grub say it’s important to support their local businesses during this time.

“They support us by giving us a good meal, and we support them by making sure they stay open. Not like some of these other places that are closing. We have three restaurants around here that closed already,” said Peter Jungbaer of Coaldale.

WBRE reached out to the Tamaqua Police Department to find out what will happen to businesses that defy the new restrictions. We have not heard back yet.