Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Wolf said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” Wolf wrote in a tweet.

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Wolf’s public schedule for the past week had just one event — a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday where he appeared along with his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, and one of her deputies. All wore masks as they took turns at the podium.

His spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said others were tested at the same time, but she said federal health privacy rules prevented her from identifying them.

Wolf has repeatedly urged people to wear masks and to avoid congregating, and usually opens his broadcast news conferences by conspicuously using hand sanitizer.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” he said Wednesday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WHTM contributed to this report.