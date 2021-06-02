Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. defies law with flag for Pride Month at state Capitol, confiscated hours later

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor defied a state law about unauthorized flags on Capitol grounds to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

NewsNation affiliate WTAJ reports Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Tuesday marked the start of Pride Month by flying pride flags from the balcony of his office in the Pennsylvania Capitol.

In 2020, the Republican-dominated Pennsylvania state legislature included a provision banning the display of non-approved flags at the state Capitol building in its budget bill, including the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ+ and transgender-rights flags the lieutenant governor has hung from his office balcony.

“This flag from my office is technically breaking a law,” Fetterman tweeted Tuesday. “Yet, it’s perfectly legal to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community in PA. This must change.”

Five hours after that, he Tweeted he was “deeply” disappointed they were removed the day Pride Month started.

Jason Gottesman, spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette the flag ban was intended to “develop decorum and uniformity for what is displayed at the Capitol.”

Fetterman announced this year he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

WTAJ’s Bill Shannon contributed to this report.