New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, in the East Village section, of New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. James, accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call brought police to him on a Manhattan street. (AP Photo/PC Keyes)

(NewsNation) — Five people who helped the New York Police Department catch the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James will split a $50,000 reward, officials announced Friday.

Several members of the public came forward with what police said was “timely, accurate” information that helped law enforcement locate James. Detectives created a timeline of events using tips from the public that assisted in their efforts.

Each tipster will receive $10,000. Police didn’t name the reward recipients, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported.

A total of 10 people were shot, and dozens were injured after James allegedly filled a subway train with smoke and unleashed gunfire. No deaths were reported.

James was charged with carrying out an attack on a mass transit system. He was ordered held without bail after a brief, initial court appearance Thursday.

“The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner,” Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. “We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up.”

While it was information from the public that helped police arrest James, it was the suspect himself who tipped them off to his actual location. James had reportedly called the police department’s tip line to alert them he was at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village.