Petition calls to ban Gov. Cuomo from Buffalo Bills playoff game

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the $175.5 billion state budget during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Spending cuts are compounding for schools and state programs, reserve funds are dwindling, and some governors have begun proposing new taxes and fees to shore up state finances shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. With Congress deadlocked over a new coronavirus relief package, many states haven’t had the luxury of waiting to see whether more federal money will come their way. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s planning to visit Buffalo Bills Stadium this weekend, but more than 22,000 people don’t want him there.

Last week, just after announcing that 6,772 fans would be allowed in the stands for this Saturday’s playoff game against the Colts, the Governor said he would be one of them.

That hasn’t sat well with some members of the “Bills Mafia” though. A new change.org petition was subsequently created, bearing the name “Ban Andrew Cuomo from Buffalo Bills Stadium playoff games.”

The online petition states the following:

“So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.”